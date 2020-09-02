Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi Mariposa Legging

From the calm comfort of a studio class to the fast-paced excitement of a day on the trail, our dynamic Women’s Mariposa Leggings move with you and feel great doing it. These soft, supportive tights feature a high-rise waist for total comfort whether you’re flowing through your yoga practice or jetting around town, and the internal stash pocket on the back waistband secures your car key or cards when you head out for a run. We also gave the Mariposa flatlock seams throughout for improved durability, a stylish, bonded ankle cut-out, and some subtle, striped style on the lower leg for a unique finish.