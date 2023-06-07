M.A.C Cosmetics

Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick

$27.20 $34.00

Matte lipstick is bolder, badder and matter than ever before with M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick. Intense colour payoff meets tenacious wear in a fade-proof, non-feathering formula. Why Will I Love M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick? Intense, highly pigmented colour Ultra-matte finish Long wearing for up to eight hours Non-feathering Fade-proof Prep the lips with Lip Conditioner or Prep & Prime Lip for added hydration and wear time 3g M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Lipstick delivers up to eight hours of intense lip colour in a completely matte finish. Prepare the lips with M.A.C COSMETICS Lip Conditioner for added hydration and Prep & Prime Lip to extend wear even further. Pair with a co-ordinating Lip Pencil for extra definition. MAC HACKS Ruby Woo is one of M.A.C’s most iconic shades. Apply Ruby Woo with a layer of Prep + Prime Lip under and over for an all-day wearing red. M.A.C Lipstick - the iconic product that made M.A.C famous. With a range of finishes and shades to suit every mood, it’s no surprise that a M.A.C Lipstick is sold every second. Try the following M.A.C lipstick finishes: Lustre Lipsticks combine sheer buildable coverage with weightless wear in a nourishing, lip-loving formula. Cremesheen lipsticks balance creamy texture with sheer to medium buildable coverage and a semi-glossy finish, perfect for easy, everyday wear. The Satin Lipstick formula offers fuller coverage and a satin finish while still maintaining lip comfort and hydration. M.A.C Cosmetics is available only for shipping within Australia. Buy now, pay later with Afterpay.