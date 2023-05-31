Dyson

A high-tech hair straightener with flexible plates. Get the style you want, without the damage. Dyson Corrale is the first of its kind hair straightener, with flexing plates that shape to gather hair, so you can style with less passes and less heat. What sets the Dyson Corrale apart? Flexible, ultra-thin plates The Dyson Corrale features innovative, flexible plates engineered to the width of a human hair and made from a manganese copper alloy. As the plates flex, they gather hair together to style more effectively with less passes. Use corded or cord-free The Dyson Corrale can be used cord-free for up to 30 minutes, with the equivalent performance of a corded straightener, and charges back to full in 70 minutes. And if 30 minutes just isn’t enough, attach the cable for hybrid charge mode and keep on styling. Intelligent heat control With three precise heat settings - 165°C, 185°C and 210°C - you can pick the right temperature to suit your hair type and texture. An integrated sensor system checks and adjusts the temperature of the plates 100 times a second, so you can be confident the temperature on the dial is the temperature on your hair. Travel-friendly The Dyson Corrale includes a flight mode that disconnects the battery, designed to adhere to ICAO regulations*. Universal voltage means you can charge your styling iron wherever you are. What is included with the Dyson Corrale? Magnetic 360° charging cable Charging dock Heat-resistant travel pouch What styles can I create with the Dyson Corrale? Dyson’s innovative Corrale straightener can be used in endless ways, from sleek and straight to full, bouncy curls and beachy waves. Read more about the Dyson Corrale over at BeautyIQ. *Always check with your airline before you fly and place your Dyson Corrale in your hand luggage. Stricter regulations in Japan mean you will not be able to fly in or out of any Japanese airports with your straightener. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.