Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Buylateral
Corner Desk With Hutch
$189.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Material: Solid wood legs, MDF Writing desk Dimensions: 42 x 28 x 30"
Need a few alternatives?
Tangkula
Fold Out Computer Desk
$104.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Ktaxon
Floating Computer Desk
$132.06
$86.88
from
Walmart
BUY
Ikea
Burvik Side Table
£27.00
£22.00
from
Ikea
BUY
Sauder
Cannery Bridge Lift Top Coffee Table
$184.99
$125.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Buylateral
More from Furniture
Zara Home
Wooden Stool
£69.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
All Modern
Chelsea Sofa
$1200.99
$709.99
from
All Modern
BUY
West Elm
Pop-up Coffee Table
$599.00
from
West Elm
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Medallion Print Loveseat
$499.99
$224.99
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted