Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Corduroy Wide Leg Trousers
£39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Massimo Wide-leg Sailor Pants
BUY
$255.00
$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Uniqlo : C
Corduroy Wide Pants
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Stretch Jersey Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$101.50
$145.00
Macy's
J. Crew
Collection Full-length Sydney Wide-leg Pant In Pinstrip
BUY
$268.00
J. Crew
More from Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Comfeel Touch Loafers
BUY
£39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Oversized Jacket
BUY
£79.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Boat Neck Long Sleeved Knitted Dress
BUY
£49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C x Clare Waight Keller
Warm Padded Oversized Coat
BUY
£109.90
Uniqlo
More from Pants
Favorite Daughter
Margaret Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$214.40
$268.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Massimo Wide-leg Sailor Pants
BUY
$255.00
$425.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kobi Halperin
Alyssa Crinkle Satin Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$278.60
$398.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Alice + Olivia
Deanna Satin Boot-cut Pants
BUY
$237.00
$395.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted