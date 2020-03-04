Gophra

Corduroy Tote Bag

$9.99

Perfect Material: Made by high quality Corduroy, super sturdy, soft and water-washable. Can be the essential everyday tote bag. Feels softer, skin-friendly for daily grocery. Plenty Of Room: Size is 14.15 inch(length)*4.3 inch(width)*14.5 inch(height). 1 inch broadened straps make more comfortable when carrying heavy duty, The room of this tote bag is big enough for all of your daily stuffs. Perfect for holding your personal items, such as your laptop, ipad, cellphone, magazine, passport, purse, card, makeup, and so on. Artfully Designed Structure: Have 1 main compartment and 2 internal open slot pockets. Strengthened stitches make the straps and bags more strongly attached. On the top closure of the bag are 2 snap fasteners and 1 magnetic buckle. Comfortable and elegant in opening and closing of tote bag. Fashion Style: Easy to match with daily clothes and ideally designed for everyday use. Can be taken to shop,to the beach, party, work, yoga, shopping. Basically everywhere you like. As a good companion for exquisite and fashionable life. Also a great gift to lady,girlfriend,mother and teacher. Became a emotional bond to the one you love. Eco-friendly Life: Replace your paper and plastic bags with these reusable bags. Develop the habit of living an environmentally friendly life.Protect the Earth, start with our tote bag. For 100% satisfaction experience, any question of our tote bags, we are pleasure to satisfied.