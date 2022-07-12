PrettyCare

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$199.99 $87.97

🎁【180W Motor+Suitable For Pet Families】:PRETTYCARE Cordless vacuum cleaner motor produces a strong suction power of up 20000Pa at Max mode which is best for debris and deeply embedded dirt, such as cat litter, dog food crumbs, pet hair and so on on your marble, tile and hardwood floor 🎁【4 Stage Filtration+Maneuverable Brush Head with LEDs】:Cordless stick vacuum set with 4 stage advanced filtration system :cyclone filtration, cylinder filtration, Hepa filtration, sponge filtration,Flexible 180°swivel sideways and 90°up and down lets you clean your home with ease. LED lights help hardwood floor vacuum to illuminate every dark areas and track dusts and dirt 🎁【Adjustable Dual Suction Vacuum+Long-lasting Battery Vacuum】：Lightweight vacuum cleaner cordless with 2 speed levels lets you freely switch between highest mode 20 kPa(20 minutes), standard mode 12 kPa(35 Minutes).Rechargeable vacuum cleaner cordless can clean whole house with one charge 🎁【Lightweight & Compact Storage】: Stick vacuum cleaner only wights 6 lbs which making it effortless and convenient for use.It can be placed on the wall with wall-mount(included) and charge(charger included) at the same time,Light and convenient 🎁【No-worry Service】PRETTYCARE offer 7*24hrs customer service and a 24-month 100% satisfactory after-sales service for the powerful vacuum cleaner.Buy with confidence