Torrid

Coral & Rose Gold Mermaid Lightly Lined Midkini

$78.90$59.17
At Torrid
A contoured neckline complements the charming and tummy-concealing peplum flare on our Lightly Lined Midkini that offers underwire support without push-up padding. 
