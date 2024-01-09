AleireShop

Coquette Pink Bow Baby Tee

$32.00 $24.96

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Product Details Crafted of our lightweight cotton Signature Poplin, this button-up shirt has an oversized fit for a more relaxed vibe. Traditional design details like a patch chest pocket, drop shoulders and a shirttail hem make it a wardrobe essential. Please note: this style runs large, so we recommend ordering a size smaller than your normal size. Oversized fit. Hip length: designed to hit at high hip or below; tuckable. Body length from high point of shoulder: 29 3/4". Cotton. Do Well: By buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item NJ588