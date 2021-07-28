HESTAN

Copperbond 3-piece Cookware Set

Details & Care This premium cookware combines the performance and beauty of copper with the durability of high-grade 18/10 stainless steel on cooking surfaces, rims and bases. What it does: Five-ply construction with a pure copper core provides exceptional heat conduction and temperature control. Additional features: Pan rims are reinforced with stainless steel and flared for durability and drip-free pouring. Ergonomic handles are secured with dual flush rivulets for easy cleaning and nesting storage. Compatible heat sources: Induction compatible; broiler and oven safe to 600°F. Includes: 11-inch skillet and 2-quart covered sauce pan with lid. Copper/stainless steel/aluminum Hand wash Handcrafted in Italy Item #6264693