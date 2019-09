Hay

Copper Hanger (5-pack)

$11.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

We’re completely in love with these hangers from Hay in brass or copper. The minimalist design takes up less room in your closet so you have more room for all those cute clothes you’ve been eyeing. Or, if you’re going through one of those phases where you gotta get rid of your whole wardrobe, they’ll look really pretty without anything on them too.