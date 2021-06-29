WeWoreWhat

Cooper Top In Warm Apricot

Cooper is an elongated triangle top with adjustable shoulder straps balanced by a tie-back closure — a more comfortable alternative to traditional halter strings. Designed to enhance curves while flaunting subtle side exposure, it's an alluring spin on a classic bikini now offered with a romantic decorative fixed bow. Tie-back closure Adjustable shoulder straps Fixed bow at front 85% Nylon 15% Spandex Hand wash cool water. Do not bleach. Do not tumble dry. Hang dry. Do not iron.