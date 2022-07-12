Cuisinart

16 preprogrammed menu options, 3 crust colors, and 3 loaf sizes offer over 100 bread, dough/pizza dough, sweet cake and jam choices. Low Carb and Gluten-Free preset menu options and recipes. A Cuisinart exclusive! Special menu option takes basic dough through several long, slow cool rises for chewier textures and rustic crusts. Unique convection feature circulates air for superior crust color, and texture. BPA Free Audible tone indicates time to add fruit, nuts and other "mix-ins." Second tone offers option of removing paddle before baking, or removing unbaked dough to shape by hand. Additional Options: 15-minute Pause, Bake-Only option, 12-Hour-Delay Start, Timer and Power Failure Backup Limited 3-year warranty, 680 watts Product Description Product Description: Bring the bakery home with our beautiful expertly engineered brushed stainless Convection Bread Maker! Fresh bread doesn’t get any easier, thanks to the responsive air circulation, speed, and timing to ensure a beautiful bake each and every time. Taking care of your family’s health is easy with gluten free and low carb settings among 16 preset options at the touch of a button. Entertaining is easy with 3 crust colors, 3 loaf size options, and over 100 bread, dough, cake, and jam combinations with minimum fuss. From the Manufacturer Troubleshooting Tips: When using the bread maker, please make sure that you first set the removable bread pan in the basin of the bread maker *BEFORE* inserting the kneading paddle into the bottom of the bread pan. Failure to do so can cause the kneading paddle to unseat itself when the bread pan is inserted and locked in to the unit. To insert the bread pan, follow the instructions in the use and care guide. Please pay specific attention to the snaps on the left and the right side of the bread pan. Both snaps need to engage to secure the bread pan into place. Failure to do so will result in an improper fit between the unit and the bread pan, causing noise and failing to knead the ingredients properly.