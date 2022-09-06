Shiseido

Description This innovative mascara balances bold, buildable volume with masterful precision and exceptional control. The unique brush design features two concave sides to boost volume and two flat sides for extra lift. Lashes are wrapped in a weightless, clump-, flake-, and smudge-resistant formula that lasts 24 hours. +250% volume and +47% length in just one coat.* Available in 4 graphic shades. Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. *Based on an in-vitro study on bare lashes.