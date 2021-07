ASICS

Contend 7 Gs Sneakers

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASICS

Product Details The CONTEND™ 7 GS (Grade School) shoe evolves the franchise running collection’s design language with a new mesh upper that improves the fit while increasing airflow to keep feet cool. Functional for everyday adventures, this shoe also features a toe stitching and solid rubber outsole to improve durability.