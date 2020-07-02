Carson Carrington

Contemporary Fabric Office Chair

Make comfort and style a top priority when decorating your home or office with this contemporary-styled office chair. Covered in lush fabric, this office chair features an upholstered backrest and padded seat, as well as a full swivel and adjustable height options so you can find a comfortable fit to help you through the work day. Color: Citrus, Orange, Red, Teal Materials: Metal, Fabric, Foam Contemporary styling Height adjustable with 360-degree swivel 5-star chrome caster base Weight Capacity: 250 lbs Number of Boxes this will ship in: One 23.50 inches L x 26.50 inches W x 30.80 - 34.30 inches H Seat Dimensions: 17 inches D x 19.50 inches W Seat Back Height: 15 inches Seat Back Angle: 98 degrees Armrest Height from Seat: 7.75 inches Armrest Length: 10 inches Seat Height to Floor: 17.50 - 21 inches Assembly Required