Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Victoria's Secret Pink

Confetti Pop Body Lotion

$20.00
At Victoria's Secret
Vanilla X glitter rush and a new crush. Party season is heating up, and our latest limited-edition scent is here for it. Super-soft lotion enriched with nourishing... More
Featured in 1 story
Confetti Beauty Products To Buy For The Holidays
by Thatiana Diaz