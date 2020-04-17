Girlfriend Collective

Compressive High-rise Leggings

These sculpting, sustainable leggings were Girlfriend Collectives first product - highly adaptable to your exercise routine, its clear why they have a cult following among fitness fanatics.These sought-after leggings are crafted from Girlfriend Collectives Compression cloth - a highly technical, stretch fabric made from recycled water bottles that wicks sweat to keep you cool and comfortable. The extreme high-waist cut moulds to the body and seams are carefully placed with ease of movement in mind. Environmentally friendly without sacrificing style or practicality, these leggings are ready for whatever activity you throw at them - or take advantage of the superior fit for your next off-duty day.