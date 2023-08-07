bareMinerals

Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel Cream

This is as beautiful as all the reviews say - leaves your skin looking better and I think it has good lasting power on my combo skin, but the shade range is awful. I'm fair and got the lightest shade Opal and it's at least 2 shades too dark for me. I think it'll work in summer with some tan on, but super disappointing as it would otherwise be my year round daily. Eye Colour Blue Skin Tone Fair Shade Purchased: Opal