Very Fine's Professional line is designed specifically for professional competitors and dancers. The non-slip insole is made with a specialized nano-fiber which deodorizes the shoes and keeps it fresh even after along hours of dancing. The footbed has been designed with extra padding using memory padding technology which provides long lasting comfort, absorbs shock, and maintain its shape. The premium stain fabric has been specially treated to resist water, oil and dirt and is easier to clean. Professional ultra soft suede outer sole make these shoes ultra light. Features a traditional slide buckle. A Free shoe bag is included with each pair.