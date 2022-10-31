Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Karen Millen
Compact Stretch Corset Bustier Mini Dress
$652.00
$162.00
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Song of Style
Zuri Midi Dress
BUY
£98.00
£238.00
Revolve
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Denim Utility Volume Sleeve Trench Coat
BUY
$172.00
$342.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Satin Back Crepe Drape Midi Dress
BUY
£69.00
£229.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Leather Notch Neck Military Blazer
BUY
$600.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Leather Signature Moto Jacket
BUY
$488.00
$610.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Dresses
Song of Style
Zuri Midi Dress
BUY
£98.00
£238.00
Revolve
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Velvet Edition
BUY
£148.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted