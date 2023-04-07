Bedsure

Comforter Duvet Insert

$41.99 $28.88

Buy Now Review It

All-Season Comforter/Duvet Insert: This down alternative comforter contains the premium 300 GSM whole-piece polyester fill covered in a 100% microfiber shell. It provides just the right amount of warmth for winter and the ultra-softness and coziness for summer, making it an all-season comforter for coziness year-round. Multiple Size Options: The Bedsure Down Alternative Comforters are available in multiple sizes, including Twin (68"x88"), Twin XL (68"x92"), Full (82"x86"), Queen (88"x88"), King (102"x90"), and Cal King (102"x96"). Box Stitching Design: Designed with a box-stitch construction that keeps the fluffy fill in place without shifting, the Bedsure Down Alternative Comforter ensures the filling is evenly distributed for the most relaxing sleep. Practical Design: With 8 durable tabs on each corner and side, this comforter versatilely doubles as a duvet insert to precisely match your bedding preference, should you wish to style up with a duvet cover. Easy to Care: Please gently fluff the duvet insert and let it rest for up to 24 hours after taking it out of the box to ensure maximum downiness. Machine wash cold separately. Use the large front-loading washer and dryer. Do not bleach or iron. Gentle cycle only.