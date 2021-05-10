Lewis N. Clark

Comfort Neck Travel Pillow

$14.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Features: U-Shape (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 11.0 Inches (L), 11.0 Inches (W), 3 Inches thick Weight: 7.5 ounces Fill Material: 100% Polyester Textile Material: 100% Microplush Textile construction: Fleece Pillow style: Neck Pillow Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash & Drying Instructions Not Provided Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 14496823 UPC: 029275491061 Item Number (DPCI): 069-06-0467 Origin: Imported Description The Lewis N. Clark® Comfort Neck Pillow delivers you soft support when you need it most. With its soft plush filling and fleece cover, it gently supports your head so that you don't get sore muscles in your neck and shoulders after sitting for an extended period of time. Thoughtful design also includes a thinner back so that the pillow doesn't push your head too far forward. The strap allows you to attach it to your suitcase or backpack so you don't have to carry it by hand when you're on the go.