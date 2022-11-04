Sunday Riley

Come Upstairs Massage Candle

$65.00

At Sunday Riley

Engage all the senses and envelop yourself in the warmth of Linden Blossom, sweetness of Honey & Vanilla, and sensuousness of Sandalwood with Sunday Riley's exclusive, limited edition Come Upstairs Massage Candle. Whether you're flying solo or with a partner, this all-natural wax candle isn't just made to set the mood - it's also for play.Key Ingredients:- Linden Blossom: Helps relax and calm the nerves, relieve stress, and soothe- Honey: Ancient remedy that provides a pleasing floral scent when burned- Vanilla: Soothing scent that promotes relaxation and helps reduce restlessness- Sandalwood: Helps promote easier and more restful sleep, while potentially reducing stress and negativity The Details Made with skin-softening Jojoba Oil and Shea Butter Helps promote relaxation All-natural wax and 100% cotton wick Cruelty-free Revolve Style No. SRIL-WU37 Manufacturer Style No. CNDL-8-US-FG Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use. How to Use Before use, center and trim wick to 1/4" before each lighting Burn candle until wax pool reaches outer edge of the candle and extinguish flame. When wax is cool enough to touch, slowly pour onto skin and massage in Do not burn for more than 2 hours at a time and allow to cool before relighting