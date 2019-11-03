Craft Recordings

Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection

Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection presents all of The Staple Singers' studio albums released on the iconic Stax label, spanning 1968-1974. The final, seventh disc offers rarities, non-album singles, and several live recordings from the legendary 1972 Wattstax music festival. Housed in a slipcase, the collection also includes a deluxe booklet with archival photos and new liner notes. - 7-LPs, 180-gram vinyl - Featuring the biggest hits: "I'll Take You There," "Respect Yourself," and "If You're Ready (Come Go with Me)" - Studio albums cut from original analog masters by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl - Faithfully replicated artwork on studio album jackets