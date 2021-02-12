United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Byourbed
Coma Inducer Oversized Comforter
$119.99$101.99
At Overstock
Inspired by untamed coziness that is so soft and plush that it begs the question "Are You Kidding?" Seriously... you wrap yourself up and you know a comfort level this high makes you think it can't be real. It must be a dream. No bedding can feel this good, right? Or can it? With long silk-like, luxurious fibers that seemingly engulf your skin in a cradle of comfort, you just know that you've found the very best with "Are You Kidding®" brand Comforters, Duvet Covers, Sheets and Blankets. Features: Material: Thick, Wild Luxury Plush Construction: 250GSM Inner Polyester Fill Color: White Dimensions: Twin XL Includes: (1) Twin XL Comforter 68" x 90" Queen Includes: Includes: (1) Queen Comforter 94" x 98" King Includes: (1) King Comforter 112" x 98"