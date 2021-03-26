Columbia

Columbia Women’s Switchback Iii Adjustable Waterproof Rain Jacket

$40.00

Shell: 100% Nylon; Lining: 100% Polyester Imported Zipper closure Machine Wash COMFORTABLE RAIN JACKET: The Columbia Women’s Switchback III Waterproof Rain Jacket is a lightweight waterproof rain coat designed to keep you perfectly dry. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: This light rain jacket features our waterproof Hyrdroplus 100% nylon shell designed to keep you dry and protected in even the hardest of downpours. MODERN CLASSIC CUT: When the weather is on the edge, this is a universal rain jacket great for everyday use, with a clean feminine cut and comfortable range of motion. An everyday essential, this lightweight, waterproof rain jacket packs versatile protection in a variety of stylish color options. What’s more, packing down into its own pocket, you can keep this trusty jacket ready for any surprise downpour. A rain jacket is so lightweight and versatile it’s just as comfortable acting as an everyday windbreaker. Features adjustable cuffs and hem, full zip front, two hand pockets, and reflective accents to keep you safe and dry. Offered in an assortment of colors and sizes. Extended sizing available. Regular Fit. To ensure the size you choose is right, utilize our sizing chart and the following measurement instructions: For the sleeves, start at the center back of your neck and measure across the shoulder and down to the sleeve. If you come up with a partial number, round up to the next even number. For the chest, measure at the fullest part of the chest, under the armpits and over the shoulder blades, keeping the tape measure firm and level.