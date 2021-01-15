Willa Arlo Interiors

Colston Desk

$379.90 $177.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Give your study an update with this writing desk, sporting a finish that adds a subtle pop of color to your space. Gold accenting on its metal base and round knobs offer a touch of glamour, while its x-framed sides lend it a distinctive and open look. More than stylish, this piece features two drawers with enough room to stow away supplies, important papers, or other office essentials. Some assembly is required.