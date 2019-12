Revlon

Colorstay Brow Creator™

C$13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

Micro pencil multi-tool with 5 benefits in 1: fill, define, sculpt, shape and diffuse. Ultra-precise, micro-sculpting pencil glides on effortlessly, blending with your natural brow colour, while adding detailed definition and filling in sparse areas. Velvety, soft powder shapes brows. Expert shaping spoolie brush blends, shapes, grooms, and diffuses colour