Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Black Opal
Colorsplurge Waterproof Mascara
$8.94
Buy Now
Review It
At Black Opal
Splash-proof mascara wraps and seals each individu... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
9 Beauty Deals To Score Before Monday
by
Samantha Sasso
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
NARS
Dual-intensity Eyeshadow In Sycorax
$29.00
from
NARS
BUY
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
M·A·C
217 Blending Brush
$24.00
from
MAC
BUY
More from Black Opal
Black Opal
Total Coverage Perfecting Stick Foundation Spf 15
£8.25
from
BeautyBay.com
BUY
Black Opal
Black Radiance Artisan Color Baked Blush
$4.99
from
Target
BUY
Black Opal
Blk/opl True Color Pore Perfecting Liquid Foundation
$10.95
$8.00
from
Black Opal
BUY
Black Opal
True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation Spf 15
$9.95
from
Black Opal
BUY
More from Makeup
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted