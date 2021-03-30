Sun Squad

Colorful 3 Ring Pool

Specifications Features: Round (shape) Dimensions (Overall): 66 Inches (L), 15 Inches (H) x 66 Inches (W) Weight: 3.7 Pounds Recommended Capacity: 1 Person Suggested Age: 2 Years and Up Liner Material: PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) Capacity (Volume): 154 Gallon Product Diameter: 66 Inches Required, Not Included: Air Pump Water Depth: 10.5 Inches Number of Air Chambers: 3 Warranty: No Applicable Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 80202926 UPC: 490911161974 Item Number (DPCI): 091-11-6197 Origin: Imported Description Make your kids' first experience with water memorable with the inflatable Sun Squad Colorful 3-Ring Pool. Durably constructed with puncture-resistant materials, this pool features an easy-to-inflate 3-ring design and is built to last. It can also be transformed to a ball pit during the off days. Give your kids the enjoyment with this ring pool all year long!