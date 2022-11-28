Colorescience

Colorescience Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Sheer Matte Sunscreen Brush Spf 30 (4.3 G.)

Colorescience's Sunforgettable® Total Protection™ Sheer Matte Sunscreen Brush SPF 30 is a weightless, sheer mineral powder that absorbs excess oil and minimizes the appearance of pores leaving the skin smooth and shine-free. Designed with Vitachelox® and zinc oxide, it provides all-mineral, environmental protection for oily and blemish-prone skin in one convenient, on-the-go application. Key Ingredients: Iron Oxides: offers blue light protection Vitachelox®: provides antioxidants and pollution defense Infraguard: provides infrared radiation defense Zinc Oxide: delivers sun protection, calming and soothing properties Physavie®: IR defense Key Benefits: Absorbs excess oil, mattifies the skin Minimizes the appearance of pores and reduces shine SPF 30 / PA+++ protects from UVA/UVB pollution, blue light and IR Sheer, invisible powder for all skin tones 100% mineral chemical-free active ingredients Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, suitable for sensitive skin Dermatologist-tested; free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oil and fragrance