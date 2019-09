Maybelline

Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lip Color

$7.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Achieve statement-making color with our supremely sensational matte lipstick. Precious oils leave a sensuous finish. Available in a collection of eye-catching shades.Step 1. Apply lipstick in the center of your upper lip and follow the contours of your mouth. Step 2. Glide the lipstick across the entire bottom lip.