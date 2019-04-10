Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Wet n Wild

Color Icon Glitter Single

$0.99
At Wet n Wild
Go glam with this uber-pigmented glitter single. Infused with Vitamin E, its glitterati-worthy color goes on silky smooth, moisturizes skin, and blends like butter. And, it’ll stay put no matter what the night holds.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Mess-Free Glitter Eyeshadows
by Us