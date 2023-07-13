Ellen Schlegelmilch

Color Fade Notebook

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

Get organized in style with a 5.5" by 8.5" customizable notebook planner or address book created by Minted's global community of independent designers. Choose your cover design then choose your interior notebook weekly planner monthly planner or address book. Notebooks come with your choice of interior (choose blank lined or graph paper). Weekly and monthly planners are perpetual so you can start them on any date and include two sheets of colorful stickers to highlight birthdays special events and reminders. Customize the front and interior cover of all formats with your name and/or photos. If you have any questions or special requests please email us.