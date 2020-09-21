DAY/WON

Color Block Full-length Legging

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At DAY/WON

Our best-selling Color Block Performance Crop is back with a whole new look! Tap into your inner superhero with these buttery soft leggings made from recycled plastics. The double-reinforced waistband, complete with iPhone-sized inner pocket, is here to support you every step of the way, and our four-way stretch won’t quit no matter how high you climb or how deep you squat. Pair with the Color Block Full-Length Legging for the perfect power kit. Models shown left to right wearing size 6, 12, 18/20 PRODUCT DETAILS: Made with a sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric designed to keep you cool and odor-free. All prints are created digitally to save water, reduce pollution, and heal our planet. 27” inseam with reinforced active seams. Fabric: 88% Recycled Polyester, 12% Spandex MaxDri 5” Non-slip, double lined waistband. Inner back pocket.