Anthropologie

Colleen Stitched Jumpsuit

$152.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Tired of your go-to dress? A jumpsuit, like this well-stitched one, offers the same look as your favorite fit-and-flare, but with the comfort of weekend-ready denim. Try styling it with your favorite ankle booties, for a look that transitions from your desk to happy hour with ease.