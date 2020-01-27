Patagonia

Patagonia Women’s Nano Puff® Hoody

$249.00

Warm, windproof, water-resistant—the Nano Puff® Hoody uses incredibly lightweight and highly compressible 60-g PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Eco with 55% postconsumer recycled content, wrapped in a 100% recycled polyester shell and liner. Fair Trade Certified™ sewn. Read More Close Our Nano Puff® Hoody handily manages all the chilly belays and nighttime rope-pulling sessions a climber can throw at it. It excels as a sleek micro-belay parka and doubles as an insulated jacket on quick alpine dashes. A simple, elasticized hood opening adds thermostat-like warmth, and the low-bulk, hydrophobic, highly compressible 60-g PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Eco—with 55% postconsumer recycled content—traps heat with remarkable efficiency, even when wet. The wind-blocking, moisture-shedding 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell with a DWR (durable water repellent) finish glides effortlessly in your layering system, and a soft, wicking interior storm flap and zipper garage add chin comfort. The hoody stuffs into an internal, zippered chest pocket that has a carabiner clip-in loop. It also has two zippered handwarmer pockets, elasticized cuffs and a dual-adjust drawcord hem to seal out wind and seal in warmth. Features Lightweight 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell and lining fabrics have a DWR (durable water repellent) finish 60-g PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation Eco, with 55% postconsumer recycled content, is water-repellent, highly compressible and maintains 98% of warmth even when wet Brick quilting pattern with narrow horizontal quilt lines on side panels stabilizes insulation and uses durable thread for abrasion resistance Center-front zipper has wicking interior storm flap and zipper garage at chin for next-to-skin comfort Two zippered handwarmer pockets have cleanly finished zipper garages; zippered internal chest pocket doubles as a stuffsack with a reinforced carabiner clip-in loop Under-the-helmet hood construction is light and simple Drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem seals in warmth; Fair Trade Certified™ sewn 306 g (10.8 oz