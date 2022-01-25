Snif

Collection 3 Bundle Kit

$150.00

Burning Bridges• Natural Talent• Show Pony Burning Bridges sustainable vanilla (from Madagascar), tobacco, fresh spices, freesia (sweet and fruity flower) iris, rose, oakmoss. Natural Talent apricot, clementine, osmanthus flower (floral peachy goodness), jasmine, sandalwood, cistus amber (herby and warm), soft suede. Show Pony black tea, bergamot, black pepper, golden plum, cardamom, saffron, vetiver, overdose of sandalwood. All our fragrances are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with industry clean standards. They are made without parabens, preservatives, phthalates, or synthetic dyes inside. We like our scents to last all day without overwhelming everyone around us. For optimal performance, our fragrances are formulated with a 15% concentration. Everyone’s spray threshold is different, but if you typically spray 2-3 times a day, one Snif 30 ml bottle can last up to 3-4 months. Alcohol, Fragrance*, Water. *Our scents are made with a high-end blend of natural ingredients and safe synthetics. While our formulas are nut-free, if you're concerned about potential allergens, please email us at hello@snif.co