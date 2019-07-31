SONGMICS

Collapsible Cube Storage Ottoman Foot Stool

$33.99

Buy Now Review It

CUBOID STOOL WITH FEET - Moves easily under heavy load; keeps the bottom away from dirt; included anti-slip mats protect floors and avoid noise in movement, can be mounted as needed COMFORTABLE SEAT - 2" soft foam padded lid is resilient and stylish, brings you superior sitting experience 660LBS LOAD CAPACITY - CARB P2 grade MDF construction with solid feet and strengthened bottom board gives the ottoman a sturdy & distortion-free frame ALL ROUND USE - A versatile stool: a comfy footstool, or extra seat in children’s room, office or hallway to add decoration; as storage chest for clothes, books and toys MINUTE ASSEMBLY - You only need to unfold the box, fix the steel pads, then screw up the feet, then put on lid, and the seat will be ready to use