Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Eberjey

Colette Lace Bralette

$51.00
At Shopbop
Lace detail Double-strap silhouette Adjustable straps Lined cups Wireless Shell: 70% nylon/15% rayon/15% spandex Lining: 100% nylon Hand wash Imported, Dominican Republic Bottoms sold separately Style #EBERJ41462
Featured in 1 story
Lace Lingerie Sets To Buy Up For Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber