Frankies Bikinis
Cole Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top
$90.00$72.00
At Frankies Bikinis
Description This modern bikini top features a scoop neck front with a delicate notched neckline and peek-a-boo cutout beneath the bust. The design is engineered in our ribbed fabric and made to provide a supportive and flattering fit. Feminine and sporty all in one - a perfect layering bikini top. Details 88% Nylon + 12% Spandex Luxe Ribbed Fabric Peek-a-boo cutout Unpadded Double Lined