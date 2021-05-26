Cole Haan

Cole Haan Water Resistant Rain Jacket

$220.00 $139.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Size Info True to size. 1X=14W-16W, 2X=18W-20W, 3X=22W-24W. Details & Care Golden zips and snaps add a pop of shine to a water-resistant rain jacket crafted with a long A-line silhouette and a roomy hood. A snap-down storm vent provides breathability, while a subtle tie at the center back helps perfect the fit. 39" length (size 2X) Front zip closure with snap placket Stand collar with attached hood Long sleeves Front zip and snap-flap pockets Storm flap Back tie Water-resistant Unlined 86% polyester, 14% nylon Machine wash, line dry Imported Coats Item #5223007 Free Shipping & Returns See more