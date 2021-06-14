H&M

Cold Shoulder Dress

£24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

New Arrival Short, cold shoulder dress in woven fabric with covered elastication and decorative ties at the top and shaped cups. Adjustable spaghetti shoulder straps, long sleeves with narrow elastication at the top and cuffs, and a concealed zip in one side. Lined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size 8 Composition Lining: Polyester 100% Shell: Cotton 99%, Elastane 1% Art. No. 0992549002 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large