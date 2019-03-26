Act+Acre

Cold Processed Scalp Detox

$42.00

A detox treatment that nourishes, balances, and stimulates the scalp. Scalp health is essential to the health of the hair. This weekly Scalp Detox helps to remove the buildup of products and pollution, delivering nutrients to the hair follicle. It aids in stimulating and balancing the scalp, leaving it feeling nourished and moisturized. Add this to your ritual to create an optimal environment for the long term health of your hair. Star ingredients include: Baobab Oil: This oil supplies necessary nutrients to the hair follicles to improve the strength of hair shafts, resulting in stronger, less brittle strands. Amaranth Oil: Naturally rich in squalene, an extremely potent antioxidant. Antioxidants help combats free-radical damage. This oil leaves your hair looking naturally shiny. Moringa Oil: Delivers essential minerals, amino acids, and vitamins to the hair follicle, helping to strengthen the hair shaft. Basil Leaf: With anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, this plant helps reduce excessive dryness of the scalp and removes impurities and dead cells accumulation from the scalp. With normal use, each bottle equals a two-month supply. Suitable for all hair types. 3.4 oz. Act+Acre bottles are delicate as they are made from the highest grade of recyclable plastic. Please use extra care when handling.