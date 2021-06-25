Coffee BEAR

Cold Brew Coffee Maker And Tea Brewer

➤ Yields Tastier, Less Acidic Coffee – In just 12 to 24 hours, you get a smooth concentrate with more caffeine and 60% less acidic than traditionally brewed hot coffee. The glass coffee carafe has a flavor-locking lid to seal flavor and keep your drink fresh. ➤ Larger Capacity – At 1300mL, our coffee pitcher is 30% bigger than your regular 1000mL coffee brewer. It can yield up to 5 cups. Despite its volume, our cold brew maker fits perfectly inside the compartment of your fridge door. ➤ With Multi-use Mesh Cold Brew Filter – Its non-rusting, metal-free mesh cold brew coffee filter doubles as a loose leaf tea brewer. You can also prepare your fruit-infused water using our coffee infuser and tea infuser pitcher. ➤ No Messy Spills – The cold brew pitcher has a detachable non-slip silicone base that acts as a cushion from accidental bumps. Additionally, its precision-pour spout shields your countertops from splatters. ➤ Easy-to-clean – Disassemble your cold coffee brewer in seconds. The mesh has a removable bottom cap, so you can quickly discard its contents. It’s also a dishwasher safe glass pitcher, if you prefer a hands-free clean up.