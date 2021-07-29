Hashtag Home

Coffield 50″ Square Arm Loveseat

$344.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Add some mid-century modern style to your living room with this loveseat. Built on a solid eucalyptus wood frame, this couch has tapered legs in a natural finish, square arms with sloped edges, and a tall back for a striking silhouette. The polyester upholstery is filled with foam and has integrated springs in the seat for an inviting look and feel. This loveseat's two back cushions are removable, to make vacuuming crumbs a breeze. Assembly required.