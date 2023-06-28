SheaMoisture

Sheamoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie – 20oz

$13.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie is our #1 curl defining hair cream product for thick, curly hair. This curl defining hair product reduces frizz and smooths curly hair for a soft, silky feel and bouncy curls. Restores moisture, creates brilliant shine and conditions hair without weighing it down, providing curl definition, bounce and frizz control. Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie, enriched with silk protein, neem & coconut oils, helps define curls, restore moisture, reduce frizz, and create shine. It conditions curly hair without weighing it down. The SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Collection features natural, sustainably produced goodness. This hair cream is made with love for you and your body. SheaMoisture is pioneering fair trade through community commerce at home and abroad. This curly hair cream is formulated with no silicone, no sulfates, no parabens, no phthalates, no mineral oil or petrolatum, and has been tested on our family for generations, never on animals.