Cocomero Smile Necklace

Made to make you smile. Cocomero now on a necklace with a sweet sweet heart charm! Threaded to perfect cuteness, now ready for you! Handmade by us, with love. Glass beads, gold plated sterling silver chain, glass maraschinos, zirconia Bracelet at about 15.5” with adjustable links Handmade glass materials mean no two earrings are exactly identical. Minor variations make each piece special! Please allow 3-5 days for your item to be made ready for shipment