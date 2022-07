Skims

Cocoa Sarong

$78.00

I have never owned a cocoa sarong & was so excited when my package arrived. Cute & functional sarong! I like the pull-on vs. the traditional tie. Material is not see-through. Can’t wait to use in Palm Desert. I also hope that the entire line will be restocked before June! 🤎🌻